Uganda: Foreign Nationals Arrested Over Attempted Passport Fraud

Three foreigners have been arrested in Kampala for attempting to illegally obtain Ugandan passports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the three were intercepted on Tuesday while trying to acquire passports at Immigration office in Kampala Central.

The Nigerian, Rahman Adam Bolakale, is said to have fraudulently used a National ID under the name Makenke Rahman Adam, despite having a valid Nigerian Passport to apply for our passport.

"He falsely claimed to be a Mufumbira with a Mufumbira father and Muganda mother," the ministry said.

On the other hand, Cameroonian duo, Sah Cruz Nyimaneke alias Kato Cruz and Sah Yuri Kor-Nyui alias Wasswa Alex, who identified as Baganda Twins are said to have presented fraudulently acquired National IDs for their application, even though they held valid Cameroonian passports.

The internal ministry says its legal team and other agencies are thoroughly investigating the trio in

preparation for their prosecution.

"We want to reassure the public that our passport

system is robust and that we consistently identify and apprehend such fraudsters," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the incident, the public, especially Ugandans have been cautioned against assisting foreigners in obtaining passports fraudulently or they will face severe legal consequences.

"We encourage anyone with information on such individuals to promptly report them to us, so that appropriate actions can be taken," the ministry added.