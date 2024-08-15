Zimbabwe: Charity Mandishona Is Championing Women's Economic Contributions in Her Community

press release

Charity Mandishona, the Country Representative of the Graça Machel Trust's Network of African Businesswomen - Zimbabwe chapter, is a passionate advocate for women and girls' rights, a dedicated feminist, and an 'economic promotion' trainer. With a rich background in supporting women's entrepreneurship, Charity plays an important role on the boards of several influential organisations, including the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations. Her commitment to uplifting women in business is evident through her active participation in initiatives like the Women Open Market Day events, which inspire and support women entrepreneurs to integrate into the value chain. A conversation with Charity spotlights her journey into advocacy, the many rewarding experiences she has gained, the challenges she has overcome, and the significant impact she is making.

Question: How did you become involved with supporting women, and what motivated you to join the network?

Charity: My involvement started when a friend invited me to a strategic planning session. The discussions resonated deeply with me, so I shared my profile and joined the network. My drive to assist marginalised women in business fueled my decision to become a key part of the organisation.

Question: What do you find most rewarding about your work?

Charity: The most rewarding part is working directly with women in business. Seeing their talents recognised and their businesses transition from informal to formal operations is incredibly fulfilling. It's gratifying to know I contributed to their success.

Question: What challenges do you face in this field?

Charity: Reaching women in rural areas is a significant challenge. The technological gap and limited resources make it difficult to hold effective meetings and training sessions. Overcoming these barriers is crucial for real progress.

Question: How have these challenges influenced your work?

Charity: Being a woman has allowed me to advocate for women's rights at higher levels. However, financial inclusion remains a significant hurdle. Property ownership issues, often biased towards men, prevent women from accessing substantial loans. This challenge has only strengthened my determination to support women's financial independence.

Question: What have you learned from joining the Trust's women in media network?

Charity: I've learned the importance of visibility and formalising businesses. These lessons have shaped our approach to ensuring women gain the resources and recognition they need.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Question: What is one of your most memorable moments working with the Trust?

Charity: Organising the Women's Open Market Day was particularly memorable. It gave women a platform to showcase their products and connect with industry leaders. The enthusiasm and networking that took place were truly gratifying.

Question: How has working with the Trust impacted your professional life?

Charity: My involvement has greatly boosted my leadership confidence and visibility in the field. Engaging with high-profile executives and effectively articulating women's issues has opened many doors for further advocacy.

Question: How has the Trust influenced your personal life?

Charity: The Trust has helped me transition from informal work to creating opportunities for others, like exporting products overseas. This has improved my life and positively impacted many other women, creating a ripple effect of progress.

Charity's work with the Graça Machel Trust is about more than individual success; it's about building a legacy. Her vision emphasises the need for greater visibility and equality for women in all areas of business and governance. By ensuring women take on leadership roles and receive recognition for their contributions, we can create a future where their economic efforts are truly valued.