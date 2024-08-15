Africa: European Commission Coordinates Procurement and Donation of 215 000 Vaccine Doses From Bavarian Nordic to Support Africa CDC in Addressing the Mpox Outbreak in Africa

14 August 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, HERA, will procure and donate 175 420 doses of the MVA-BN® vaccine, the only FDA and EMA-approved mpox vaccine, as an immediate response to the mpox outbreak in Africa. In addition, the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic will donate 40 000 doses to HERA. The Africa CDC will distribute the vaccines according to regional needs.

Through the Africa CDC, these vaccines will be distributed to affected countries. Furthermore, HERA is in collaboration with the Africa CDC with the aim to expand access to mpox diagnostics and sequencing in the region, with a €3.5 million grant foreseen for early autumn.

Africa CDC declared on 13 August a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, to respond to the escalating public health concern across the region. Africa CDC has called upon the international community to support its efforts in mobilising 2 million vaccines, a call to which HERA has responded immediately.

Background

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine and the only mpox vaccine approved in the EU/EEA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). U.S. and Switzerland (marketed as JYNNEOS®), and in Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®). MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general adult population (18 years and older) in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox.

Currently, only two African countries have granted Emergency Use Authorization for the MVA-BN vaccine, but the WHO last week requested Bavarian Nordic to submit an Expression of Interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of the vaccine, which could accelerate its accessibility to African countries where national regulatory approvals are not yet in place.

HERA has worked with Bavarian Nordic since the 2022 mpox outbreak, initially through direct procurement agreements, followed by the signing of a joint procurement agreement which has enabled EU Member States and additional countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as Western Balkan countries to procure the mpox vaccine for national use.

Quotes

"Strong global partnerships are at the very core of our European Health Union. Health security threats know no borders and today, thanks to the collaboration between the European Commission, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Bavarian Nordic, we make 215,000 vaccines available to protect the most vulnerable in countries affected by the outbreak of mpox in Africa. Preparedness and response to health threats is a global endeavour which we are determined to pursue collectively and with solidarity across borders."

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety

"We are grateful for the swift and generous response from the European Commission and Bavarian Nordic to the mpox outbreak. The donation of over 215,000 vaccines, is a crucial step in our fight against this crisis. This partnership not only delivers essential vaccines but also underscores our collective commitment to safeguarding health across Africa. It exemplifies the power of international collaboration in addressing public health emergencies. Together, we will strengthen our response efforts and ensure that communities across the continent receive the protection they need."

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC

More Information

HERA website

Africa CDC website

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.