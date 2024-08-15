Rwanda's Next Cabinet - What Is Expected?

When a new Prime Minister in Rwanda takes oath of office, it signals the beginning of a process to form a new cabinet as part of the new government mandate.

This was set in motion on Tuesday, August 13, when Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente was reappointed by President Paul Kagame. Ngirente took oath on Wednesday, August 14, coinciding with the swearing-in of new members of parliament.

The Prime Minister is not known to belong to any political party.

It remains unclear when President Kagame will name his new cabinet, but according to the provisions of Rwanda's constitution, Ministers, Ministers of State, and other Cabinet members are appointed within 15 days following the appointment of the Prime Minister.

This means that the new members of the cabinet will be announced by the end of August.

But there is a lot to expect, according to Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza, a political analyst based in Kigali.

"The first thing that comes to mind is what ticket President Kagame campaigned on. And that is continuity," Gatete said in an interview with The New Times.

"Rwandans voted for President Kagame and his party. He is free to reshuffle the whole cabinet or even maintain it."

But now that President Kagame maintained his Prime Minister (Ngirente), he argued, "It turns out that he is happy with what was achieved in the previous mandate."

Constitutionally, Gatete observed that the ruling party RPF Inkotanyi must not have more than 50 percent of the cabinet members.

"That is enshrined in our constitution. However, it is also important to note that according to the same constitution, political parties are not entitled to the cabinet. That is only provided for in the legislature."

"It is preserved within the spirit of power sharing. Any party can be or not be represented in the cabinet. And history shows that it is possible."

However, Gatete said that for all campaigns stops by the RPF, all coalition parties were present.

This, he argued, indicated a "likelihood" for President Kagame to maintain his cabinet.

"President Kagame has the right to choose continuity or reshuffle the whole cabinet, partly to allow for more faces from political parties that have not been seen in the government previously, but also onboard more young people into the governance regime."

He added; "But it looks like he is likely to maintain the majority of the previous cabinet ministers."

Rwanda's Cabinet is mandated to implement national policy agreed upon by the President and the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet is also accountable to the President and the Parliament.

And, according to Gatete, who also doubles as a lawyer, "there is also a likelihood that President Kagame will exercise his rights to appoint technocrats or non-partisans, based on competence."

Gatete shared similar sentiments with former lawmaker and cabinet member, Odette Nyiramilimo, who maintained that the next cabinet will attract "a pool of young capable people with the capacity to drive Rwanda's vision."

"Certainly I can expect to see faces who will chart this country where the world is leading us. Our time is soon ending and it is the young people who will have the responsibility of keeping the country on the top."

Nyiramilimo who belongs to the Liberal Party (PL) observed that Rwanda's growth is evident even among political parties.

Under the responsibilities of the cabinet, the Prime Minister leads the functioning of the Government per the main guidelines given by the President and ensures the implementation of laws.

The Prime Minister also formulates government programs in consultation with other Cabinet members.

He is also expected to present government programs to Parliament within 30 days of taking office.