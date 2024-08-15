Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Ready to Host 44th SADC Summit, Preparations Complete

14 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

Preparations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held on August 17 are now complete.

The venue for the regional event is the New Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Tuesday presented an update report highlighting that preparations were complete, with all three main access routes to the venue now open to traffic.

"The Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Kanyemba, and New Parliament Roads are complete, ensuring smooth access to the summit venue," said Chiwenga.

He said the construction of the VVIP Lounge at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport had also been completed, with the requisite facilities installed.

In addition, the City of Harare completed the installation of traffic lights at intersections and street lighting of major roads, while the hoisting of flags on light poles is also complete.

Chiwenga assured that the beautification of the city is ongoing, with work on the Airport Road now complete, and palm trees, lawn, and flowers planted along major access roads.

"The New Parliament is assured of uninterrupted power, following the construction of an 11kV Dedicated Feeder, and a 4MVA, 33/11kV transformer was also installed and commissioned," Chiwenga added.

Regarding accommodation, all designated facilities have been finalized, while medical facilities have been set up at Parliament, with more clinics to be opened.

The Entertainment and Excursions Sub-Committee is ready for the Summit, with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe mounting an exhibition of artefacts from the SADC countries.

"The Executive SADC Secretary arrived in the country on 6 August, 2024, and the Senior Officials Meetings commenced on 8 August, 2024, with Zimbabwe assuming the chairmanship from Angola.

"All SADC countries will participate, and the government is ready to host the Summit.," the VP told the Cabinet.

Some SADC programmes which precede the summit commenced this week.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume the rotational SADC chairmanship.

Meanwhile, police is on high alert for any disturbances that might take place to disrupt the summit.

