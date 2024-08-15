Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Transforms Waste Into Blessing

There is no single definition that applies to all waste and by-product terminology. Although it is distinct in its setting, it still has an impact on people's lives and the planet. As a result, byproduct reuse is becoming more popular worldwide as businesses aim to increase resource efficiency, reduce waste, and promote sustainability.

The status of byproducts can vary widely among different geographies and sectors depending on legislative frameworks, market demand, and environmental concerns. The sustainable use of byproducts involves policies and activities aimed at reducing waste, increasing resource efficiency, and promoting environmental responsibility.

Governments worldwide adopt various techniques to effectively reduce by-products. They recycle and reuse by-products to create new goods and resources. For example, recycled paper is used in packaging, and glass bottles are melted down to make new containers. This is crucial for reducing the demand for new materials, conserving energy, and minimizing landfill waste.

Another option for reducing byproducts is up-cycling, where companies turn byproducts into higher-value goods. Some cultures recycle discarded fabrics into fashion or home design, while wood waste from furniture manufacturers is used to create handmade items. This increases the economic value of waste items and promotes innovation.

According to Haramaya University (HU) College of Agriculture and Environment, School of Natural Resource and Environmental Science Lecture and Researcher Teferi Tadesse said that decomposing organic byproducts to form nutrient-rich soil is critical to restoring soil fertilizers. For example, composting food scraps and yard trash for use in agriculture or landscaping decreases landfill methane emissions while also improving soil health. Furthermore, by-products or waste materials present in the city, such as onions, vegetables, fruit peels, meals, and other leftovers, provide excellent ingredients for natural fertilizer manufacturing. As a result, using trash to create natural/organic fertilizers is critical for conserving the environment and creating jobs.

He also emphasized that using byproducts is critical for global sustainable agriculture practices since byproducts are essential inputs in agricultural systems. More significantly, using waste or byproducts improves soil health, decreases chemical inputs, and strengthens local food systems.

Byproducts or wastes can indeed be used to generate energy. Many nations, particularly developing countries, create biogas from waste to generate power. Waste-to-energy plants turn municipal solid waste into heat or power. It also generates renewable energy while minimizing landfill volume. In Ethiopia, reusing by products and wastes become a norm and many cities use them for various purposes for this Addis Ababa can be worth mentioning.

Addis Ababa City Administration Cleansing Management Agency Executive Director Eshetu Lemma (Dr.) said that using or recycling by-products not only preserves the city's beauty but also makes it greener and more comfortable for its citizens. In the previous fiscal year, repurposing trash and byproducts generated more than one point four billion birr. Furthermore, more than 900,000 tons of byproducts were gathered, creating almost 3,000 new jobs regularly.

As a result, by-production has emerged as a new economic pillar, providing work for a large number of residents while also generating foreign currency. He also mentioned that one-fifth of the gathered byproducts had been transformed into electricity.

Artiste Muluneh Zeleke, Addis Ababa City Cleaning Ambassador, emphasized the importance of waste and by-product management, as well as green legacy efforts, in creating economic opportunities, mitigating climate change, and providing farm inputs and alternative energy. He also stated that the community should fulfill its social responsibilities by prioritizing environmental cleanliness and emphasizing green legacy efforts.

The activities of the Addis Ababa City Administration are encouraging and promising. The gathering of by-products has also become a culture for many individuals. Wealth may be obtained from by-products, thus in each industry, they should be properly separated and put to the intended use, he added.

Rapi Solid Waste Disposal Landfill Management Director Ato Nebiu Tesfaye stated: "If by-products are not adequately handled, they pose a larger threat to people's health than the economic damage they create; hence more work is needed to effectively separate collected garbage and by-products".

Over 5,000 individuals are working to separate trash materials that can be recycled at the Rapi solid waste disposal site. Rapi's solid waste disposal plant is set to produce more than 50 thousand tons of natural fertilizer every year, and it has already produced more than 60 thousand tons in the previous fiscal year, he explained.

In general, waste products play a major role in the economic sector, but the damage caused if they are not handled properly is high, so they remind society that waste products should be properly handled and disposed of properly.

Indeed, cleaning and beautifying the environment is becoming one of humanity's most fundamental requirements. The management and recycling of waste items collected from residents and industry has become a global issue, especially in recent years.

Waste or byproducts are not curses; they are wealth and blessings. Cleaning up the environment is crucial for health and economic fairness. Waste management has become an industry that provides employment opportunities in Addis Ababa and enhances the agricultural sector while promoting environmental protection and energy generation.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy and Clean Cities Initiatives are vital for sustainable development. To support these initiatives, robust regulatory policies are needed to encourage

Recycling, up-cycling, composting and waste reduction efforts. This can create an environment conducive to innovation and long-term development.

In conclusion, the sustainable use of by-products reduces waste, conserves resources, provides economic benefits, and protects the environment. Strengthening existing methods and promoting cross-sector collaboration are essential steps towards building a more sustainable future.

BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 14 AUGUST 2024