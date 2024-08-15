Tanzania, Cuba to Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Cuba, focusing on advancements in education, health, agriculture and tourism.

His remarks came during a meeting with Cuban Vice-President Salvador Mesa at the Revolutionary Square in Havana on Tuesday.

Mr Majaliwa was in Havana for a two-day official visit aiming to strengthen the bilateral relation between Tanzania and Cuba.

He highlighted on-going collaborations between Tanzania's Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology and its Cuban counterpart, particularly a long-term agreement allowing Tanzanian students to pursue medical degrees in Cuba.

In the health sector, Majaliwa noted that Tanzanian medical institutions have benefited significantly from Cuban expertise. Cuban specialist doctors have frequently visited Tanzania, contributing to skill exchanges and providing critical care across various regions.

"We have seen Cuban doctors making a tangible difference in Tanzanian hospitals, including Muhimbili National Hospital, Mloganzila, Bugando, KCMC and Dodoma. Their dedication and patriotism have been exemplary," Majaliwa said.

The Prime Minister also expressed Tanzania's interest in learning from Cuba's successes in tourism. He praised Cuba's advancements in beach tourism, which include world-class hotels, well-developed infrastructure and a robust car rental system.

"Cuba's achievements in tourism are impressive and Tanzania looks forward to adopting similar strategies to enhance our own sector," Majaliwa noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I assure the honourable Vice-President that together we will continue to embrace such friendly bilateral cooperation," he added.

ALSO READ: Tanzania-China friendship force to reckon with in health sector

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the promotion of Kiswahili in Latin America. Tanzanian Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, has been tasked with advancing Kiswahili education and usage in Havana and beyond.

Kiswahili is already taught at Cuban universities, including the University of Havana.

Ambassador Polepole emphasised that the Prime Minister's visit has significantly boosted political, economic and biotechnology relations between the countries.

He also highlighted preparations for the Kiswahili International Symposium, scheduled to take place in Havana from November 7 to 9, which President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to attend.