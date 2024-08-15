Ethiopia: Mega Projects Under Way in Addis Ababa Will Transform Future Image of the Capital - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, — The ongoing mega projects underway in the capital city would transform the image of the future Addis Ababa and make it suitable for living, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier made the remark while launching the "Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone" today.

The project will be built in the area commonly known as Gottera by the Addis Ababa City Administration, in collaboration with the China Communications Construction Company, it was learned.

The project includes residential houses, malls, commercial centers, and other service giving institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Abiy stated that the government has been undertaking various development works to make the city new and beautiful as indicated in its Amharic name Addis (new) Ababa (flower).

In this regard, the government will pursue three pronged approaches, he said, adding that the launched project is a public-private partnership development project.

The "Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone" launched today is a showcase of the future vision of the city, Abiy pointed out.

This and other similar ongoing development projects will alter the look of Addis Ababa and make it more livable, he stressed.

The prime minister pointed out that the corridor development, which is another development project being carried out by the government, will help to realize fair and uniform development in all areas of the city.

He added that the corridor development is of crucial importance in connecting mega projects of the city.

Emphasizing the importance of development activities to be carried out by the private sector, the PM revealed that the government is creating conducive environment for the private sectors.

"Work is the only path to realizing our dreams, our sole political ideal is dedicated to work," he underscored.

The Prime Minister finally urged residents not only to benefit from the development projects but to also care for them.

Furthermore, he noted that the recent macroeconomic reform has opened the door for the private sector to participate widely in development activities.