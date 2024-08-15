Namibia: Angola and Namibia Reactivate Joint Border Operations

Ondjiva — The National Police of Angola and the Republic of Namibia reactivated on Wednesday the joint operations in Ondjiva (Cunene/Angola) with the aim of preventing cross-border crimes.

The National Police in Cunene (Angola) and the regions of Ohangwena, Oshana, Kunene and Omusati (Namibia) resumed operations that had been paralyzed since 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The most worrying crimes that occur on the border are related to the theft of vehicles and cattle and others on both sides, hence the need to strengthen joint operations in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, the Interior Ministry's delegate in Cunene, Commissioner Alberto Paulo, said that reactivating the actions is the best way to combat cross-border crimes and guarantee border security.

"The meeting was positive in that we defined the strategies we should implement to prevent the crimes that affect both communities, especially the theft of vehicles and cattle," the Commissioner said.

Alberto Paulo reiterated his commitment to continue holding meetings of this kind to better achieve the objectives set in guaranteeing security for citizens along the border area.

The head of the Namibian delegation and commander of the police in the Ohangwena region, Commissioner Ottila Kashuupulwa, on his turn, praised the initiative to promote dialogue and communication aimed to strengthen patrols in the area.

Ottila Kashuupulwa highlighted the operational actions carried out by the Angolan police, particularly in Cunene, which this year have resulted in the recovery of vehicles stolen in Namibia, now in possession of the owners.

The commander stressed the need to work in a team spirit, which would be very valuable for both sides, since when a vehicle is recovered in record time, it is returned in good condition to the owner.

During the meeting, a summary report was presented on cross-border crimes that took place between January and August 12 this year, which shows that five vehicles and 32 animals of various species, stolen in Namibia, were recovered in the country.

Cunene shares a border of 460 kilometers with the Republic of Namibia, 340 by land and 120 by river.