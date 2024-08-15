Angola: Government Plans to Create New Cultural Policy to Diversify Economy

Talatona — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, has said the government intends to create a new cultural policy with the aim to diversify the economy, promote employability of artists and better disseminate national culture.

Speaking to the press at the end of a consultation meeting with representatives of Angola's Kuduro movement, the minister stressed the importance of integrating different cultural expressions into the National Culture Plan, highlighting Kuduro as one of the pillars of Angolan contemporary cultural identity.

'The main aim of the meeting was to get to know the common problems of the artists, so that in the future we can formulate a new cultural policy to be presented at the 4th National Culture Symposium,' the minister said.

According to Filipe Zau, there is the need to reflect on the cultural policies to be implemented over the next ten years, making it easier for artists to understand the agendas and integrate their work.

Filipe Zau explained that the dialogue took place with the associations, since they represent a greater number of people and that within 15 days they are expected to bring proposals for decision-making.

The meeting is part of a series of actions and consultations with the artistic class that the Ministry of Culture has been promoting with various cultural agents, with a view to updating Angolan cultural policy and collecting contributions for the National Culture Plan (PLANACULT). GIZ/MDS/DAN/AMP