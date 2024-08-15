Angola: Over 700 Students Mobilized Nationwide for School Games

Luanda — At least 784 students from Angola's 18 provinces will take part in the National School Games to take place from August 17 to September 10 in northern Uige province, ANGOP learned Wednesday.

The information was disclosed by the national director of secondary education, Orlando Lundoloqui, adding that the students aged between 12 and 16 will take part in the athletics, football, handball, basketball, volleyball and gymnastics competitions.

According to the official, at least 624 students took part in the 2023/2024 edition and this year there will be an increase of 160 competitors.

He underlined that all the technical, logistical and human conditions have been created for the tournament to start and that the provinces with the highest number of teams are Luanda, Uige, Bié, Huila and Huambo.

School sport is a Ministry of Education program aimed at providing pupils with access to regular, high-quality sporting activities, helping to promote pupils' success at school and a healthy lifestyle.JAM/MCN/DAN/AMP