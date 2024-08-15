Angola: Over 700 Students Mobilized Nationwide for School Games

14 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 784 students from Angola's 18 provinces will take part in the National School Games to take place from August 17 to September 10 in northern Uige province, ANGOP learned Wednesday.

The information was disclosed by the national director of secondary education, Orlando Lundoloqui, adding that the students aged between 12 and 16 will take part in the athletics, football, handball, basketball, volleyball and gymnastics competitions.

According to the official, at least 624 students took part in the 2023/2024 edition and this year there will be an increase of 160 competitors.

He underlined that all the technical, logistical and human conditions have been created for the tournament to start and that the provinces with the highest number of teams are Luanda, Uige, Bié, Huila and Huambo.

School sport is a Ministry of Education program aimed at providing pupils with access to regular, high-quality sporting activities, helping to promote pupils' success at school and a healthy lifestyle.JAM/MCN/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.