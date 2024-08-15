Angola: Over 17.000 Tons of Butter Beans Harvested in Catabola

Cuito — Over 17.000 tons of butter beans have been harvested in Catabola municipality, Bié province, during the 2023/2024 agricultural campaign, 3,000 tons more than last season.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP on Wednesday by the local director of Agriculture and Forestry, João Massoxi, underlining that the product was harvested in more than 9,500 hectares.

He explained that the increase in butter bean production resulted from the fact that there was no drought, as occurred in the 2022/2023 campaign, coupled with government support for agricultural inputs.

The governor of Bié, Celeste Elavoko Adolfo, who travelled to the municipality to listen to the population, called for an increase in agricultural production to diversify the economy and secure the livelihood of families.

Celeste Elavoko Adolfo promised more support for seeds, fertilizer and other agricultural inputs for farmers' cooperatives and associations in the next agricultural campaign 2024/2025 to aid them continue to fight hunger and reduce imports.

Catabola municipality, covering 3,228 square kilometers, has more than 169,000 inhabitants, spread across the communes of Caiuera, Chipeta, Chiúca, Sande and Sede.

The population's livelihood is essentially based on growing maize, butter beans, rice, wheat, potatoes and various vegetables, as well as continental fishing and hunting. JEC/BAN/ALH/DAN/AMP