Tanzania: Samia Announces Major Government Appointments

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a series of key appointments and transfers within her administration, aimed at bolstering leadership across various sectors.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications citing details from the Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka said the new appointees will be sworn in on Friday afternoon August 15.

The statement said, the president has appointed CP. Salum Hamduni as the new Regional Administrative Secretary for Shinyanga.

Before this appointment, CP. Hamduni served as the Director General of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

He takes over from Prof. Siza Tumbo, who has returned to his academic position at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

In another significant appointment, Mr. Ismail Rumatila has been named the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health. Mr. Rumatila previously held the position of Director General at the National Identification Authority (NIDA).

Mr. Atupele Mwambene has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, focusing on education.

Prior to this, he was the Director of Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.

The official statement said, Mr. Abdul Rajab Mhinte has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, responsible for livestock.

He was previously a Senior Officer in the President's Office at the State House. Mr. Methusela Stephen Ntonda has also been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports.

Before his appointment, he served as a Senior Officer in the President's Office at the State House.

Likewise, Mr. Crispin Chalamila has been appointed as the Director General of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), he was a Senior Officer in the President's Office.

Also, CPA Moremi Andrea Marwa has been appointed as the Director General of the Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL), having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Prisons Corporation Sole (SHIMA).

President Samia named Dr. Irene Isaka as the Director General of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).