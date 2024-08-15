Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

14 August 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced minor changes in the Cabinet, along with important appointments in various positions in the government.

According to the information provided by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Moses Kusiluka, the changes are aimed at increasing the efficiency of her administration.

In the new change, Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi has been re-appointed as the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, while William Lukuvi will now be the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament and Coordination portfolio.

Jenista Mhagama has been appointed as the new Minister of Health. In addition, Ambassador Pindi Chana has been appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, replacing Angellah Jasmine Kairuki, who has been appointed as an Advisor to the President.

In addition, Hamza Johari has been appointed as the Attorney General, he was the Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

Also Mr. Samwel Maneno has been appointed as the Deputy Attorney General, having been the Legal Adviser to the President. He takes the position of Ambassador Prof. Kennedy Gastorn, who has been appointed Advisor to the President on Legal and Contractual Affairs.

Likewise, President Samia has appointed Dr. Ally Saleh Possi as the Solicitor General. Before the appointment, Dr. Possi was the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport.

The State House statement said the leaders will be sworn in tomorrow, August 15, in Dar es Salaam.

