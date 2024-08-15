Africa: Mpox - EU Donates 215,000 Vaccine Doses to Africa Amid Public Health Crisis

The European Union (EU), through its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), has announced the donation of 215,000 vaccine doses to combat the ongoing Mpox outbreak in Africa.

The substantial contribution came as part of the EU's broader efforts to address global health threats and bolster preparedness against emerging infectious diseases.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the European Commission revealed that it would procure 175,420 doses of the Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) mpox vaccine.

This particular vaccine, a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, is currently the only mpox vaccine approved for use in the EU and has been cleared for administration to individuals aged 18 and older. Additionally, Bavarian Nordic, the pharmaceutical company behind the vaccine, has committed to donating an extra 40,000 doses to HERA.

The distribution of these vaccines will be managed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which will allocate the doses based on regional needs. The collaboration between HERA and Africa CDC also includes efforts to enhance access to mpox diagnostics and sequencing capabilities across the continent, with a €3.5 million grant expected to be deployed by early autumn.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, emphasized the importance of global cooperation in addressing health threats, stating, "Preparedness and response to health threats is a global endeavour which we are determined to pursue collectively and with solidarity across borders."

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, expressed gratitude for the EU's rapid response, highlighting the critical role of international partnerships in tackling public health emergencies. "The donation of over 215,000 doses from Bavarian Nordic is a crucial step in our fight against this crisis. This partnership not only delivers essential vaccines but also underscores our collective commitment to safeguarding health across Africa," Kaseya said.

He further added, "Together, we will strengthen our response efforts and ensure that communities across the continent receive the protection they need."

LEADERSHIP reports that the donation came at a critical time, as Africa CDC recently declared mpox a "public health emergency of continental security." The virus has been particularly devastating in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 13,700 cases and 450 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the year. Mpox has also spread to other African nations, including Burundi, the Central African Republic (CAR), Kenya, and Rwanda.