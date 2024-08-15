Africa: Mpox 'A Crisis That Demands Our Collective Action' - Africa CDC Boss

Mpox, a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, is not just another challenge but a crisis that demands collective action, according to Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

He was speaking during an online media briefing on Tuesday, August 13, when the highly infectious disease was declared a public health emergency in Africa. Kaseya called upon the continent to draw on its collective strength, unity, and shared humanity, stressing that "this moment demands our utmost resolve."

He implored the resilience and unity that Africa has demonstrated in the face of past adversities, such as pandemics, natural disasters, and conflicts, urging Africa to once again come together to confront this new threat.

"Our continent has seen many struggles. We have faced pandemics, various outbreaks, natural disasters, and conflicts. Yet, through every adversity, we have risen, not as fragmented nations, but as one Africa--resilient, resourceful, and resolute. Today, as we confront the threat of mpox, we must beckon that same spirit of solidarity," Dr. Kaseya stated.

He made it clear that the mpox outbreak is not just an African issue but a global threat that transcends borders, races, and creeds. The virus exploits vulnerabilities, making it vital for Africa and the world to respond with strength and unity, he noted.

Dr. Kaseya added that the declaration of mpox as a PHECS is not just a formality but a call to action, which needs a proactive and aggressive approach to contain and eliminate the virus.

"This includes enhancing global response efforts, mitigating the outbreak's impact, and protecting public health while minimising disruptions to travel and trade. Please let me be clear and loud, there will be no interruption of movements of people and goods," he stated.

The Africa CDC Director General highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination with international partners, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and others, to ensure a strong and capable African-led response to the outbreak.

He also announced a tripartite agreement with the European Union's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response and Bavarian Nordic for the procurement and rapid distribution of 200,000 doses of mpox vaccines across Africa.

Dr. Kaseya called on African member states to fast-track the emergency authorisation of mpox vaccines, stressing that timely vaccine deployment is critical to safeguarding public health and ensuring rapid access to life-saving interventions.

He urged regulatory bodies to maintain strict safety procedures while accelerating vaccine approvals, contributing to a coordinated continental response, and stressed the need for solidarity, urging everyone to support the most vulnerable and follow the guidance of health authorities.

Dr. Kaseya called for unity, not only within Africa but also globally, to address the mpox crisis effectively.

He requested the international community for support, expertise, and solidarity, reminding the world that Africa has long been on the frontline in the battle against infectious diseases and the fight against mpox requires a global response, and the world cannot afford to turn a blind eye.

Dr. Kaseya concluded his speech with a call for action.

He said: "In the face of adversity, Africa has always found its strength in unity.

"Today, we must draw upon that strength once more. We must stand together--governments, institutions, communities, and individuals--as one continent, one people, united in our resolve to overcome this threat. Mpox may have taken us by surprise, but it will not defeat us. Together, we will rise above this challenge. Together, we will protect our people, our future, and our continent."