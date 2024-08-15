Uganda: MPs Raise Concerns Over Hooded Security Officers

Members of Parliament are raising concerns about the growing trend of security officers wearing hoods both during and outside their operations.

Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi brought the issue to light during Wednesday's parliamentary session, stating, "The increase in security officers wearing hoods is alarming.

This could be exploited by malicious individuals to harm Ugandans, especially with the 2026 general elections approaching."

Opendi's concerns were supported by other legislators who worry that hoods might be used to disguise individuals posing as security officers, potentially leading to acts of violence and compromising national security.

"This is a recipe for chaos," warned MP Robert Ssekitoleko.

The MPs are urging the government to address the issue promptly to ensure public safety.

"We need answers now," demanded MP Dr. Patrick Isingooma.

In response, State Minister for Veterans Affairs Huda Abason Oleru assured that the matter would be investigated.

"We take the safety and security of Ugandans seriously and will report back to Parliament on our findings," Oleru stated.