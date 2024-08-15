Uganda: Garbage Crisis Escalates As Entebbe Leaders Block KCCA Trucks

Entebbe leaders dispute KCCA's garbage agreement, citing land issues and site capacity for additional waste from Kampala.

The conflict between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Entebbe leaders has intensified, with Entebbe officials blocking garbage trucks from KCCA and declaring the recent agreement with Katabi Town Council invalid.

On Monday, KCCA and Katabi Town Council had reached an agreement to dump garbage at the Nkumba site in Katabi Town Council.

However, Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda and other municipal officials contested this arrangement, citing issues with land ownership and KCCA's handling of the situation.

"This land belongs to us, and no agreement with KCCA should be made without our consent," Rulinda stated.

"The site is already struggling with current waste; adding more from Kampala is not feasible."

Rulinda emphasized that the 14-acre site, located along Lake Victoria, is insufficient for handling the additional garbage.

"We are unable to manage the site as it is. We need a long-term solution before accepting more waste," he added.

KCCA has been instructed to either negotiate with the Municipal Council for an acceptable solution or find an alternative location for dumping. Meanwhile, local residents continue to suffer from unresolved disputes between the authorities.

Past resolutions had directed KCCA to use Kasenyi Road instead of Nkumba Main Road for safety reasons and required the Lord Mayor to deploy additional tractors for waste management at Nkumba.

Water bowers were also to be provided along Kasenyi Road to control dust.

The Nkumba site's proximity to Lake Victoria has raised environmental and health concerns among residents, further complicating the waste management crisis.