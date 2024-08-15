Zimbabwe: Breaking - Miss Universe Coming to Zimbabwe

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios is coming to Zimbabwe.

This has been confirmed by Miss Universe Zimbabwe license holder Tendai Hunda who exclusively revealed the news to The Herald Arts.

Hunda said Palacios from the Nicaragua will arrive on Monday afternoon.

"We as Miss Universe Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry are bringing Miss Universe 2023 winner Sheynnis Palacios for a tour," she said.

"She is arriving on Monday afternoon at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. She is expected to go to Victoria Falls on the same day among other places on her itinerary."

Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe at the culmination of the annual beauty pageant, in El Salvador's capital, San Salvador. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was the first runner-up.

Palacios' win marked the first time a Nicaraguan woman has won Miss Universe.

She had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant, getting a place in the top 10, and in the 2021 Miss World pageant.