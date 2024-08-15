South Africa: Water Cut Off at 23 Schools Amid Debt Crisis - South African News Briefs - August 15, 2024

Water Cut Off at 23 Schools Amid Debt Crisis

The Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has disconnected water services to 23 schools in Pietermaritzburg due to an outstanding debt of over R32 million, reports SABC News. The municipality said that the Department of Education ignored disconnection notices. KwaZulu-Natal Education Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi assured that the disconnections did not disrupt learning at the schools. He attributed the debt to illegal water connections by residents living near the schools. " As the Department of Education, we cannot win this battle alone. There are no children that are staying at home, some of the schools have water arrangements through water tanks. When it comes to electricity, we don’t need electricity that much during the day," Mahlambi said.

FNB Employee Arrested in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

An employee of First National Bank (FNB), whose role includes assisting the police in investigating fraud syndicates and violent crimes, has been arrested in connection with a high-profile kidnapping and extortion case, according to News24. Ramiel Singh, 37, an "intelligence executive" and syndicate investigator at FNB, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Singh appeared alongside his co-accused - Crime Intelligence officers Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, 31, Ayanda Meya, 29, Fhumulani Netsianda, 31, and Wisani Ngobeni, 31, and a civilian, Mphoto Cyril Seshoene, 28. The group is accused of assaulting a man in his home, transferring R180,000 from his bank account, and was apprehended after a six-month investigation. The charges against them include kidnapping, corruption, extortion, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Singh remains employed at FNB, and the bank’s spokesperson, Jacqui O'Sullivan, stated that they know the allegations and take them "very seriously."

Breakdancer Ruben Jansen Fatally Shot in Eerste River

News24 reports that breakdancer Ruben Jansen was shot and killed in Eerste River. Ruben’s mother, Jessica Jansen, shared that he "symbolized" hope for young people on the Cape Flats, showing them life beyond gangsterism. Ruben, 20, was sitting in a bakkie with friends, waiting for his girlfriend who was delivering food in the area, when gunmen approached and opened fire. Despite being shot, Jessica told News24 that her son managed to jump out of the vehicle but tragically collapsed and died in a pool of blood on the road. His friends were injured in the attack. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that investigations into cases of murder and attempted murder are underway.

