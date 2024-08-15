East Africa: Comesa Initiative to Boost Ethiopia's Horticulture, Add $230m to Economy

Ethiopia's horticulture sector is poised for growth with the launch of the COMESA-EAC Horticulture Accelerator (CEHA) National Chapter in Addis Ababa.

The scheme, which was launched on August 13, 2024, is part of a broader plan to leverage the horticulture industry's potential across the region, having launched the same in three other countries.

The CEHA program, driven by the Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA-COMESA), aims to boost sustainable growth in the horticulture sector within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC).

Ethiopia's State Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture Development, Meles Mekonnen, emphasised the importance of the CEHA Ethiopia National Chapter in advancing the country's horticulture development.

The initiative will focus on three key crops--potatoes, avocados, and onions--chosen for their potential to drive economic growth.

"These crops were selected based on their production capacity and potential to drive economic growth," said Dr Mekonnen.

The CEHA Ethiopia National Chapter is expected to bring together key stakeholders and support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within these value chains through matching grants and technical assistance.

This initiative is anticipated to create jobs, boost regional trade, and reduce postharvest losses.

ACTESA-COMESA Chief Executive Officer John Mukuka noted that under the 2021-2031 Strategic Plan, ACTESA-COMESA is focused on strengthening the horticulture sector.

He projected that avocados, Irish potatoes, and onions could generate an additional $230 million annually for approximately 450,000 smallholder farmers in the region. In 2023, avocados and onions contributed $11.2 million in foreign exchange earnings for the region.

"There is significant potential for growth and job creation through investments and modernisation in these value chains," Dr Mukuka said, adding the importance of women's roles in the horticulture sector and the need for climate-smart technologies.

The CEHA Ethiopia National Chapter will focus on activities such as advocating for policy reforms to enhance trade facilitation and market access, providing financial resources, and delivering training and capacity-building programmes for value chain actors.

Development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO), Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), and the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association (EHPEA), attended the launch and expressed their support.

BMGF Senior Programmes Officer Rafael Flor highlighted the potential of the horticulture sector for job creation, economic development, and foreign exchange earnings, noting that the focus on these three crops would help diversify Ethiopia's agricultural output beyond traditional grains.

FDCO Country Representative Nina Hissen reaffirmed the British government's commitment to partnerships for growth and poverty reduction, citing CEHA as a strong example.

AGRA Country Director Yihenew Zewdie called for policy harmonisation to facilitate cross-border trade within the horticulture sector and stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of seeds in sustainable quantities, expressing confidence that the CEHA initiative would drive innovation.

Established in 2022, CEHA is a collaborative effort to accelerate growth in the fruit and vegetable sector. Ethiopia is the fourth country to launch a CEHA National Chapter, following Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.