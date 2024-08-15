Uganda: MPs Condemn Electoral Commission's Demarcation Process Ahead of 2026 Polls

Members of Parliament have lambasted the Electoral Commission for excluding political parties from the constituency demarcation and electoral area reorganization process.

Legislators also criticized the use of outdated 2014 population census data instead of the current 2024 data.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze raised the issue in Wednesday's Parliamentary sitting, saying, "The Electoral Commission only involved technical personnel, leaving out political parties, which are key players in this exercise. This is unacceptable."

Nambooze expressed concern that the exercise has downsized some electoral areas, potentially creating conflicts ahead of the 2026 polls.

"This will lead to chaos and disputes during the elections," she warned.

She also highlighted the use of outdated data, calling it "malpractice.

"Why use 2014 data when we have updated 2024 data? This is a clear attempt to manipulate the process," Nambooze said.

In response, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao promised to engage the Electoral Commission, saying, "I will direct them to organize a National Consultative Forum to address the concerns of all stakeholders. We need to ensure transparency and inclusivity in this process."