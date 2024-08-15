Uganda: MPs Condemn Electoral Commission's Demarcation Process Ahead of 2026 Polls

15 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Members of Parliament have lambasted the Electoral Commission for excluding political parties from the constituency demarcation and electoral area reorganization process.

Legislators also criticized the use of outdated 2014 population census data instead of the current 2024 data.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze raised the issue in Wednesday's Parliamentary sitting, saying, "The Electoral Commission only involved technical personnel, leaving out political parties, which are key players in this exercise. This is unacceptable."

Nambooze expressed concern that the exercise has downsized some electoral areas, potentially creating conflicts ahead of the 2026 polls.

"This will lead to chaos and disputes during the elections," she warned.

She also highlighted the use of outdated data, calling it "malpractice.

"Why use 2014 data when we have updated 2024 data? This is a clear attempt to manipulate the process," Nambooze said.

In response, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao promised to engage the Electoral Commission, saying, "I will direct them to organize a National Consultative Forum to address the concerns of all stakeholders. We need to ensure transparency and inclusivity in this process."

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.