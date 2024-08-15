Morocco: Heat Wave (42 to 47°c) Expected Across Several Moroccan Provinces

9 August 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A heatwave is forecasted to affect several provinces of the Kingdom from Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 42°C and 47°C, announced the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM).

The DGM issued an "orange" alert bulletin, indicating that temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are expected on Saturday and Sunday in the provinces of Ouezzane, Moulay Yacoub, Fez, Taza, Sefrou, Taounate, Sidi Kacem, Khenifra, Azilal, Khouribga and Al Haouz.

During the same period, temperatures between 43 and 47°C are expected at the provinces of Fquih Ben Salah, Beni-Mellal, Settat, Marrakech, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Rehamna, Zagora, Taroudant, Tata, Guelmim, Assa-Zag, Boujdour, Es-Semara and Oued Ed-Dahab, the same source added.

In addition, temperatures ranging between 43 and 47°C are expected on Monday in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Es-Semara, Boujdour, Aousserd and Oued Ed-Dahab, the DGM concluded.

