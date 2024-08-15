Zimbabwe: Warriors Midfielder Marshall Munetsi Appointed Stade De Reims Vice Captain

WARRIORS midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been appointed vice captain for French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

The 28-year-old has spent five seasons with the French side making 125 appearances.

Munetsi will be seconding new captain Teddy Teuma who will be leading the side during the 2024-25 season which kicks off this weekend.

Commenting on Munetsi's appointment on their social media handles, Stade de Reims stated that Munetsi has been recognized for his great contribution to the club.

"Marshall Munetsi recognized for his key role in the integration of young people and the cohesion of the group.

"His contribution to the club plays a key role in our success," reads Reims post.

Munetsi joins Yehvann Diouf and Emmanuel Agbadou as part of the vice captains at the club.