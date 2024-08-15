Zimbabwe: UN Human Rights Demands Immediate Release of Detained Activists

The United Nations Human Rights has called on Zimbabwean authorities to release the detained pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters.

As the country prepares for this week's Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit Zimbabwe has witnessed the incarceration of political activists.

Among those arrested are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and human rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.

The government has accused those arrested of working in cahoots with foreign powers to destabilize the country.

The arrests have triggered a wave of condemnation from opposition parties, and rights watchdogs within and outside Zimbabwe.

Last week state security were deployed to civic society organisations offices who are accused by the authorities of destabilising the country ahead of the SADC summit.

Security forces who have been put on high alert have been deployed in the capital and some other areas outside Harare to "maintain peace" during the summit.

In a short statement, the United Nations Human Rights condemned the arrests demanding the protection of civic space.

"We are concerned about reports of arrests, harassment and intimidation of human rights defenders and political activists in the lead up to the @SADC_News summit.

"We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and protection of civic space," read the statement.

The arrests will put a dent on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government which is trying to re-engage with the international community.