Uganda: 24 Dead in Collapse in Kampala - President of the Republic Extends Condolences to Ugandan Counterpart

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent, on Monday, a message of condolences to his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, following a collapse in the suburbs of the capital Kampala in which 24 people died and dozens of others were injured.

"Mr. President and dear brother, it is with immense sadness and deep affliction that I learned of the news of the terrible collapse that occurred in the suburbs of the capital Kampala, in which 24 Ugandan citizens, including children, perished, and left many others injured," reads the condolence message.

"In this painful ordeal, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and to the Ugandan Government, and, through you, to the families of the victims, in my own name and on behalf of the Algerian people and Government, assuring you of our solidarity and compassion and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote the President of the Republic in his message.

"While reiterating our sincere condolences, please believe, Mr. President and dear brother, in the expression of our very high consideration and our deep respect," added the President of the Republic.