Ethiopia Committed to Advance Its Legal, Peaceful Quest to Access to Sea - FM Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is committed to advancing it's legal and diplomatic efforts to get access to the sea, spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Nebiyou Tedla said.

In his press briefing to the media today, ambassador Nebiyou said Ethiopia is grateful for Turkiye for facilitating the bilateral talks held between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara.

He revealed that Ethiopia will actively participate in the third round of talks to be held between the two countries.

The Spokesperson explained that efforts are underway to avoid unnecessary confrontation with regards to access to the sea.

On the other hands, he said Ethiopia is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon to ensure the safety and security of Ethiopians living there.