Ethiopia Committed to Advance Its Legal, Peaceful Quest to Access to Sea - FM Spokesperson

15 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is committed to advancing it's legal and diplomatic efforts to get access to the sea, spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Nebiyou Tedla said.

In his press briefing to the media today, ambassador Nebiyou said Ethiopia is grateful for Turkiye for facilitating the bilateral talks held between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara.

He revealed that Ethiopia will actively participate in the third round of talks to be held between the two countries.

The Spokesperson explained that efforts are underway to avoid unnecessary confrontation with regards to access to the sea.

On the other hands, he said Ethiopia is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon to ensure the safety and security of Ethiopians living there.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.