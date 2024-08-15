Southern Africa: President to Address 7th SADC Summit Public Lecture

President Mnangagwa is today scheduled to give a presentation at the 7th SADC Summit public lecture in Harare.

The public lecture is being held at the University of Zimbabwe, Diamond Conference Centre.

It is running under the theme 'Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy.'

The President is also expected to tour exhibition stands by various local tertiary institutions showcasing their products, including Mapfura Wine.

The Head of State and Government will also tour the National Transtech Solutions Centre, which is running the vehicle number plate production plant.

The University of Zimbabwe, Harare Institute of Technology, Midlands State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Bindura University of Science Education, National University of Science and Technology as well as the Harare and Mutare Polytechnics are part of the plant.