Zimbabwe: ZRP Maintaining Order in Beitbridge

Police in Beitbridge have said they are ready to deal with anyone who might carry out illegal activities and disturb peace across the district and the country at large.

The warning comes amid indications that some malcontents are planning some violent and illegal demonstrations as the county hosts the SADC Summit in Harare over the weekend.

Security forces conducted a road show across the border town advising people to maintain peace to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube said they are ready to deal with any criminals who might disturb peace and order.

"As security forces in Beitbridge, we urge members of the public not to be misled into engaging in illegal demonstrations or any activities meant to perpetuate crime or disturb the peaceful environment in the district, our province and the entire country," he said.

Chief Superintendent Ncube said the roadshow was an indication that the security forces share the same vision of maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said they have banned people from carrying dangerous weapons.

The prohibited weapons include catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives and daggers. Such weapons will be seized when found by the police and those found violating the prohibition order will be arrested.

The move was necessitated by a notable increase in violent crimes in the district.

Between October 2023 and July 2024, Beitbridge recorded 16 murder cases, 23 attempted murder cases, 49 assault cases, 111 robbery-related cases, 12 domestic violence cases, one unlawful entry and one rape case.