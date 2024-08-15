Rwanda: Kigali - What Does Sheebah Karungi Have Lined Up Before Saturday Show?

Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi is set to headline the first edition of the Keza Camp-out Experience at Keza Hotel. According to organisers, the event, slated for August 17, promises to be a memorable day filled with music, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

The event begins at 10 am and is designed to offer a full-day experience filled with engaging activities. Attendees can participate in lively pool games, enjoy a variety of delicious food and drinks, and take advantage of numerous networking opportunities. It is set to create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day, building excitement and anticipation for the evening's main performances.

"We want to ensure that by the time the main event kicks off at 3 pm., everyone is already fully immersed in the vibe, our goal is for attendees to feel energised and ready to embrace the performances. That's why we're opening the gates at 10 am., giving people plenty of time to settle in, enjoy the various activities, and get into the spirit of the day," said Alex Kambanda, the event's organiser.

"By the time our musicians and DJs take the stage, the crowd will already be in the perfect mood to truly enjoy the experience."

The event will also feature performances by Rwandan stars, including Bwiza and Bushali. The lineup will be complemented by popular DJs such as DJ Anita, DJ Phil Peter, and DJ Crash, with MC Tino and MC Anita hosting the event.

Kambanda said the upcoming event is just the start of a much larger initiative.

"We are planning to host major events every six months, each one bigger and better than the last. We aim to bring in well-known musicians and create a series of concerts that people will look forward to. Our goal is to establish a recurring platform for unforgettable experiences, and we're excited about the potential this holds for both our guests and the local entertainment scene," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sheebah Karungi, who arrived in Kigali on August 14, is not just here for her much-anticipated performance but also to immerse herself in the Rwandan culture.

Kambanda, told The New Times that Sheebah will be participating in several activities leading up to the event.

"This includes a comprehensive city tour of Kigali, where Sheebah will visit the Genocide memorial to pay her respects and understand the profound history of Rwanda. Additionally, she will engage in a media tour, interacting with the local press to share her journey and thoughts," said Kambanda.

"On August 15, we've organised a special meet-and-greet with her fans, allowing her to connect deeply with Rwandan culture and its people ahead of her anticipated performance."

The Keza Camp Out Experience is expected to conclude at midnight, capping off a day of entertainment and cultural exchange. Tickets are available now, priced at Rwf 10,000 for regular seats, Rwf 20,000 for VIP, Rwf40,000 for VVIP and a table of eight at Rwf400,000.

Tickets purchased at the door will have an additional Rwf5,000 on every ticket; the table of eight at Rwf400,000 will have an additional of Rwf100,000.