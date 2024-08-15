Congo-Kinshasa: Gatumba Massacre Is a Grim Reminder of DR Congo's Unending Crisis

15 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Twenty years ago, the world watched in horror as the Banyamurenge refugee camp in Gatumba, Burundi, was engulfed in a bloodbath. Over 150 innocent lives were brutally extinguished by extremist militia groups including the genocidal Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR).

FDLR acted with FNL-Palipehutu, another extremist Burundian group that was at the time based in DR Congo.

While the immediate perpetrators were identified, the roots of this tragedy run deep into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The FDLR, a remnant of the perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi, has found sanctuary in the eastern DR Congo. Their continued presence and operations are a stark reminder of the region's instability.

Yet, alarmingly, these murderous groups operate with a degree of impunity, and in fact work alongside the Kinshasa regime, which has armed them and given them free reign to continue their killing spree.

This symbiotic relationship has allowed the FDLR and other armed groups to thrive, perpetuating cycles of violence that spill over into neighbouring countries including Rwanda where the same FDLR has crossed to and committed atrocities.

The Gatumba massacre was not an isolated incident. It is a symptom of a larger, festering wound in the heart of Africa. The Banyamurenge, like many other groups, sought refuge after fleeing from the same genocidal forces that forced them out of their country, only to be pursued by the same killers in their refuge.

As we commemorate the victims of Gatumba, we must confront the uncomfortable truth: the world has failed the people of the DR Congo. Most importantly, the Congolese government has failed its people.

The international community must move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action to address the root causes of the conflict. This includes supporting regional initiatives to bring peace in this restive region, and making the Kinshasa regime know that they will not project their failures on others including Rwanda.

Ultimately, lasting peace in the DR Congo requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the political, economic, and social grievances that underpin the conflict.

