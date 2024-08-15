Ethiopia: From Tradition to Transformation - Yelemat Tirufat's Role On Ethiopian Prosperity

opinion

The term Lemat, a basket used by Ethiopians to store Enjera, has a deep meaning among the majority. It is used in most cases associated with blessing, bountifulness and prosperity. That is why the term is found in most Ethiopian proverbs and used frequently by elders during their blessings. In other words, Lemat is not simply a common basket to store bread. It is a very special one that defines abundance.

Following reform changes the Ethiopian government has implemented several projects that can ensure economic prosperity and halt hunger from the nation. Yelemat Tirufat, a nationwide program that was launched in 2022 is one of these ambitious programs targeted to improve production and productivity.

Boosting productivity and production of dairy, eggs, chicken, and honey and related products as well as intensifying efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency and nutritional opulence at the family and national levels are among the targets of the program.

Using Yelemat Tirufat program, the government has also aimed to create job opportunities, increase exports and hastening import substitutions. Following the launching of the program several encouraging results are being witnessed all over the nation. This is especially true in areas of meat, milk and fish production. The program is also benefiting several individuals to achieve economic prosperity and fill market gaps in areas where there is a shortage of supplies. In Oromia region, South West Shewa Zone, Awas Woreda is among the areas where Yelemat Tirufat is ensuring food security and increasing farmers' income.

Using all the guidance and directives of the program farmers in Sebeta Awas Woreda is now witnessing an improved production and productivity. As indicated by the Ethiopian News Agency, farmers in Awas wereda are not only benefiting from an increased production but also from nutritional benefits of their products.

Besides filling family demands from their production the farmers are also selling their surplus products in the market, which in turn is benefiting them to earn more money and lead a better lifestyle. Farmers also said that, in addition to fulfilling their household demands and filling market gaps, the program is also playing significant role by providing job opportunities for several people in the area.

Ayi Tullu is among the dedicated beekeepers in Awas Woreda. Using all the directives of Yelemat Tirufat and he has witnessed a life-changing experience. With access to modern bee hives and training as part of the initiative, Ayi Tullu adopted advanced beekeeping practices that have revolutionized his approach to honey production.

"Through the utilization of modern beekeeping methods, I am able to increase my honey production substantially, leading to improved economic prospects for myself and my family. The increased productivity resulting from Yelemat Tirufat has brought about a positive change in my life and the well-being of my families, which brought a glimpse of hope to all of us."

The success of Ayi Tullu serves as an inspiration to other beekeepers in the community, demonstrating the potential for growth and prosperity through dedication and applying modern techniques.

Tirunesh Anbesa, another dedicated poultry farmer, has also emerged as a shining example of the positive impact of the Yelemat Tirufat program in the Woreda. Through the adoption of modern technologies and best practices introduced by the initiative, Tirunesh has witnessed a remarkable surge in her daily egg production, revolutionizing her farming operations and opening up new market opportunities.

According to her, unlike the previous times where her production was too little to supply into market, it has now increased dramatically. Using proper technology and excreting her energy Tirunesh is able to supply not less than 225 eggs to market every day.

Indeed, Ayi's and Tirunesh's journey from a traditional farming and poor production to a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the transformative power of innovative agricultural programs. By leveraging the resources and guidance provided by Yelemat Tirufat, Tirunesh and Ayi have been able to optimize their production and ensure substantial increase in egg and honey production.

As indicated by Awas Woreda, Agricultural Bureau Head, Amena Milkesa, proper implementation of Yelemat Tirufat is witnessing encouraging results. According to him, the Woreda is running the program in a well-organized manner and this is increasing honey, egg, and meat and milk production. He also said that, the use of improved technologies and proper directives given by agriculture professionals has contributed to increased production and productivity.

"Yelemat Tirufat" or "The Bounty of Basket" initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), is proving to be a significant benefit to numerous Ethiopians. This project, designed to uplift communities and improve livelihoods, has brought about several positive outcomes.

Projects like Yelemat Tirufat often include infrastructure development such as roads, irrigation systems, and utilities, which benefit the overall community. The initiative empowers Ethiopians by providing them with economic opportunities and resources to enhance their financial well-being. By generating employment opportunities, the project helps reduce unemployment rates and stimulates economic growth in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yelemat Tirufat initiative is also playing a transformative role in stabilizing agricultural markets in Ethiopia. By boosting productivity and promoting fair pricing practices, the program not only enhances the economic prospects of individual farmers but also contributes to the overall stability and health of the agricultural sector. Yelemat Tirufat Project is making a positive impact on thousands of Ethiopians.

This initiative, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the local community, has brought about several benefits. Focusing on agriculture, the initiative is boosting food security, increasing crop yields, and enhancing the agricultural sector's productivity. What is more, the initiative contributes to enhancing social welfare by providing access to education, healthcare, and other essential services to the population.

As Yelemat Tirufat continues to empower farmers and adapt to market demands, it holds the potential to create a more resilient and sustainable agricultural economy that benefits all stakeholders involved.