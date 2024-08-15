Africa CDC Launches Report On AMR

ADDIS ABABA — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) yesterday launched a report on Antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In preparation for UNGA 2024, the African Union, led by its technical institutions Africa CDC and AU IBAR and its partners African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Fleming Fund, launched a Landmark report highlighting well-defined and evidence-based proposals that align with Africa's position and needs on AMR containment.

Africa CDC Acting Deputy Director General Tajudeen Raji (MD) AMR is disproportionately affecting Africa compared to other parts of the world.

Therefore, it is high time to create more awareness and mobilize more resources to combat AMR, he added.

Accordingly, Africa CDC is closely working with member states to ease the challenges of AMR through strengthening surveillance and monitoring.

He called upon partners, donors as well as other stakeholders to support and implement the Africa CDC report.

Moreover, AMR is particularly acute in Africa, where it presents a multifaceted barrier to sustainable development, impeding the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and visions laid out in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Accordingly, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) poses a rapidly escalating global threat to human health, animal welfare, environmental safety, and overall health security, with significant economic implications.

