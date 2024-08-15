Ethiopia Creates Over 33,000 Jobs for Refugees

ADDIS ABABA — The Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) has announced the creation of over 33,000 jobs for refugees across various sectors during the last fiscal year.

The Refugees Protection and Return Department Deputy Director General and Leader Biruhtesfa Mulugeta highlighted that these jobs include both self-employment opportunities, such as running shops and engaging in trade, and positions with employers.

The Ethiopian government has been actively providing legal protection and employment opportunities for refugees in collaboration with various stakeholders. Ethiopia currently hosts refugees from over 27 nations, with the majority coming from neighboring countries, particularly South Sudan, which accounts for 50% of the refugee population. The total number of refugees in Ethiopia has now surpassed 1.1 million.

While some foreign media outlets have reported that refugees in conflict-affected areas of Ethiopia are under attack, Biruhtesfa clarified that these reports lack accurate information. He acknowledged that refugees sometimes face dangers when they leave their camps, but emphasized that the RRS is committed to raising awareness and providing essential services to ensure their safety.

In terms of urban refugees, over 81,000 are currently residing in Addis Ababa, while cities like Shire and Mekele in Tigray State have also become key urban centers for refugees. Special licenses are granted to those who meet certain criteria, such as students pursuing higher education and individuals with serious medical conditions.

Job opportunities for refugees vary depending on the location and the specific projects in place. In some areas, refugees and the host community share employment opportunities equally, while in others, the distribution may differ.

The RRS also prioritizes the registration and provision of identity cards for refugees, particularly those over the age of 14, to ensure they receive the necessary support and protection. Special attention is given to vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), to safeguard their well-being, Biruhtesfa elaborated.

The RRS has called on international partners to continue their support to ensure sustainable protection and services for refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 15 AUGUST 2024