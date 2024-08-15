Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia - Empowering Youth With Cutting-Edge Tech Skills

Ethiopia is making significant strides in empowering its youth to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. As part of the ambitious Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, the country recently launched the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative, a groundbreaking program aimed at equipping 5 million young citizens with essential digital skills, including training in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and related fields.

UNICEF Deputy Representative Mariko Kagoshima praised the initiative as a crucial step towards enhancing Ethiopia's digital journey, emphasizing the importance of empowering youth through education and fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

QelemMeda Technologies PLC Software Developer and Founder Ashenafi Workie highlighted the strategic role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the new digital age. He noted that AI would serve as a launching pad for the seamless execution of sectoral and institutional activities.

Ashenafi stressed the need for robust server infrastructure and digital enablers to support startups and innovators in realizing Ethiopia's digital strategy. He shared his company's success in developing multi-purpose software that simplifies institutional processes, including an exam correction system that has significantly reduced costs in various regions.

Ashenafi further noted that through pilot testing in various parts of the country, his company is implementing state-of-the-art software that verifies ministry examinations for grade six and eight students within minutes. He noted that this system has significantly reduced examination expenditure costs in Oromia, SNNP and Addis Ababa, saving about 6.8 million Pound sterling.

In the health sector, Blue Health Ethiopia Founder and CEO Biniam Alemu (MD) introduced 'derash,' an innovative mobile application providing emergency services. The app, which includes first aid and CPR training, is designed to shorten emergency response times and guide users in critical situations. With over 3,000 users and a growing presence, the platform is making a significant impact on community safety.

Biniam also mentioned that his organization has showcased its innovative activities on the international stage, receiving notable feedback. Drawing on experiences from other developing countries regarding preliminary recruitment requirements, the innovator emphasized that youth have access to this life-saving service via technological gadgets, helping to rescue emergency cases and prevent property damage. He encouraged the younger generation to enhance their digital literacy and promote entrepreneurial skills by developing problem-solving innovations that benefit their communities and the country at large.

Meanwhile, Abel Masresha from Jireh Technology is addressing the needs of people with mobility challenges by developing an advanced wheelchair prototype. With less than 1% of Ethiopians with mobility issues having access to assistive devices, Abel's innovation represents a vital solution for millions in need.

Abel concluded that the current generation has ample opportunities to turn challenges into solutions while benefiting themselves and their communities by tailoring and leveraging their skills through startups and other technology-driven problem-solving projects.