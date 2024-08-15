Ethiopia: Addis Tomorrow Economic Zone Foretells Capital's Future - Premier

15 August 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said the Addis Tomorrow Economic Zone, which will be built on 35 hectares of land, will showcase the metropolis' future vision.

The Premier made the above remark while launching the economic zone's construction which will be handled by a Chinese firm CCCC.

"Since work is the only path to realizing our dreams, our sole political ideal is dedicated to labor. Thus, we have initiated the construction of the Addis Tomorrow Economic Zone, which will showcase the future vision of our city," the Premier stated during the event.

In heraddress, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie stated that the economic zone is a huge project like building a new city within a city.

According to Mayor Adanech, the project includes large malls, residential apartments, offices, educational institutions, health facilities, and extensive recreational and water bodies as well as sports centers.

"The economic zonewill give our city a new look, enhance its international competitiveness, become an additional source of beauty, create ample jobs for residents, facilitate trade, become a large international shopping center, and include infrastructure that will provide social services," she remarked.

