Uganda: Minister Baryomunsi Defends Colleagues Against Claims of Disregard for MPs

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has defended his fellow ministers against claims that they do not prioritize meeting Members of Parliament (MPs). The defense comes after allegations made during a parliamentary session suggesting that ministers were disregarding MPs' attempts to engage with them.

In a recent parliamentary debate, Odur accused ministers of not valuing their parliamentary responsibilities, claiming that MPs are often unable to secure meetings with them in their offices. Odur's comments seemed to generalize the behavior of all ministers, which prompted a strong response from Minister Baryomunsi.

Speaking in the House, Dr. Baryomunsi urged Odur to refrain from making blanket statements that could mislead the public. He highlighted that the Standing Orders in most ministries actually facilitate and encourage MPs to meet with ministers, contradicting the notion that ministers are generally inaccessible.

"The public, which includes our voters, listens to this debate in the House, and the impression is being created that ministers don't value Parliament, that ministers don't receive MPs in their offices, and the MP is generalizing. Can you be specific?" Baryomunsi said during the session. "Because many of us, the Standing Orders provide that when the MP comes, we allow the MP to get access. So, unless you name that it is so-and-so, please stop blanketing all of us as if we don't value MPs". Baryomunsi stated

Baryomunsi emphasized that such generalizations could harm the relationship between Parliament and the Executive, potentially misleading the public into believing that ministers are intentionally avoiding their parliamentary duties.

He called for specificity in accusations and encouraged MPs to cite individual cases rather than making sweeping statements that tarnish the image of all ministers.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between some MPs and ministers, particularly regarding accessibility and communication. It also underscores the importance of clear and accurate communication within the parliamentary proceedings to maintain public trust in government operations.

The parliamentary session continued with discussions on other pressing national issues, but the matter of ministerial accessibility remained a key point of contention.