Uganda: Odur to State House - Train Ministers or Risk Govt Inefficiency

Erute South MP Jonathan Odur has called on State House to organize orientation training for Cabinet Ministers, arguing that many of them appear to lack a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

Odur's remarks were made during a recent parliamentary session, where he expressed frustration over what he described as the inaccessibility and unresponsiveness of ministers.

He highlighted that while MPs undergo thorough orientation to familiarize themselves with parliamentary procedures and their duties, a similar process may be lacking for ministers. He noted that the absence of such training could be contributing to the difficulties MPs face when attempting to engage with ministers in their official capacities.

"For us as MPs, we have been taken through orientation. I don't know whether Cabinet has that, I think our ministers have to do that," Odur stated. "These ministers, you can't get them in their offices. If you go to their offices and you write a chit, and they see that this is the Member of Parliament, you would hardly access them. If you send them a text message, you can't get a response."

Odur's comments underscore a growing concern among MPs about the perceived lack of engagement and communication from some ministers.

He argued that such issues hinder effective collaboration between the Executive and Parliament, ultimately affecting the government's ability to serve the public efficiently.

The MP's remarks sparked debate in the House, with some members supporting the call for improved ministerial orientation, while others defended the current processes in place.

Critics of Odur's suggestion argued that many ministers are well-versed in their roles and responsibilities, attributing any lapses in communication to the high demands and pressures of their positions.

Despite the differing opinions, Odur's comments have drawn attention to the need for continuous professional development within the Cabinet. Some MPs have suggested that a structured orientation program could help bridge any gaps in understanding and improve the overall efficiency of the government.

The debate on ministerial orientation comes at a time when the relationship between Parliament and the Executive is under scrutiny, with several MPs raising concerns about the accessibility and responsiveness of ministers. As the discussion continues, it remains to be seen whether State House will take up Odur's recommendation for orientation training.