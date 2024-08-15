Malawi: After Duping Bullets On Promise Kamwendo, Wanderers Accuse Bullets of 'Always Hijacking Deals'

Strange things happen in football and it is so strange that, after duping Nyasa Big Bullets on Promise Kamwendo transfer, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers is now accusing Bullets, saying it's a team that is 'always hijacking deals' of other teams.

Chief executive officer (CEO) for Wanderers Panganeni Ndovi, after saying 'these things happen in football even in Europe', took on Bullets they also pulled a fast one on them by signing midfielder Lloyd Aaron and Chawanangwa Gumbo when they had already initiated transfer talks with the players and their former clubs.

"The situation with Chawanangwa was even worse. He came to Blantyre at our expense and we agreed personal terms at 9am. We planned to unveil him at 2pm, but by 11am, he was already unveiled at Bullets."

Ndovi further said the player even went away with the Nomads' replica jersey they gave him for the unveiling.

"As for Banega [Aaron], we also agreed personal terms and even the transfer fee with his then parent club agreed on a fee with Civo. The player left for Blantyre with an agent to sign the contract with us. However, at Bunda Turn-off, he asked to stop so he could meet someone. That was the last we saw of him. Four hours later, he was unveiled at Bullets. So, Bullets should be the last team to complain."

The Nomads CEO also said they are worried with Football Association of Malawi's (FAM) delay to act on the matter.

Bullets acting CEO Albert Chigoga denied the allegations. He said: "We are hearing this from them for the first time. What point are they trying to score? Why are they desperate to embarrass themselves?"