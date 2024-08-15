Malawi: Alleluya Band Set Honour Lucius Band - Set to HOL Memorial Concert On Aug 23

Alleluya Band has announced that it will hold a concert to remember legendary musician Soldier Lucius Banda on August 23 2024 at Andiamo Ground in Balaka.

Lucius, who Alleluya Band says is one of the founders of the group alongside his brother Paul, died on June 30 2024 in South Africa following a battle with kidney problems.

With 20 albums to his credit, Lucius contributed greatly to the development of Alleluya Band including composing several songs.

The group's leader Paul Subili said yesterday that having been absent during Lucius' burial ceremony at Sosola Village in Balaka District due to their annual Italy tour, they thought it wise to hold a memorial show.

"Alleluya Band is where it is today because of Soldier Lucius Banda. We were not there when he was being laid to rest and, so, we had to celebrate his life through this show," Subili, the one half of 'Njobvu zaku Balaka', said.

The group left the country in May this year for the tour and return home on August 19 2024 having held 53 shows in Italy.

He said the memorial will also be part of the 40th anniversary of Andiamo and 30th anniversary of St Monica School.

"This is important for us and it would not be right for us not to hold this memorial for Soldier Lucius Banda. We have already spoken to the family about it," Subili said.

Apart from Alleluya Band, some of the performers include Zembani Band, The Mighty Ivory Band, Up Band, Mthunzi Band, Charles Sinetre, Vincent Kachingwe and Enort Spear Mbandambanda.

In a related development, the Banda family is inviting people to a memorial mass as they celebrate the life of Lucius.

On Monday, Lucius' son Johnny Zembani confirmed news of the memorial mass to be held at Zembani House from 9am on Saturday.

He could not be drawn to shed more light on the memorial mass.