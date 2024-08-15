Nairobi — Inspector General nominee Douglas Kanja has acknowledged security lapses during the storming on Parliament on June 25 following anti-finance bill protests.

Kanja told a joint parliamentary committee on Thursday that events leading to storming of the country's Parliament and the setting ablaze of City Hall in Nairobi were as a result of a strained security service.

The nominee made the admission as he faced questions from the Joint Committee on National Administration and Security, co-chaired by MPs Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and William Cheptumo (Baringo).

"There were security gaps, and we appreciate the police officers for operating under such tight circumstances," Kanja said.

"The demonstrations engulfed the entire country, overstretching our personnel, which is why we need to recruit more officers and invest in better equipment," the nominee told lawmakers.

Lawmakers pressed Kanja's on his role in containing the situation having been the Deputy Inspector General (Kenya Police) at the time of the dramatic storming of Parliament.

"In your management, were there security gaps, and would you have done anything differently?" asked Kisumu Town West MP Rosa Buyu who singled out the breach of protected areas.

Corrective measures

Kanja regretted the invasion of Parliament saying he would mobilise resourses to ensure adequate protection of critical government facilities if appoited to lead NPS.

"This is an area that we cannot afford to take lightly. I will do whatever it takes to ensure this Parliament [is] secured," Kanja said adding he will not allow people "to joke around with Parliament".

Kanja however refuted claims of unpreparedness on the part of the Police Service.

"We were prepared having faced similar issues before. However, the sheer number of people and road blockages, including on Thika Road, Kiambu Road, and Mombasa Road, posed significant challenges," Kanja stated.

Regarding the use of excessive use of force by the police, Kanja assured lawmakers that, if approved, he would ensure the police operate within the law.

"The Inspector General can investigate any violations, and I will ensure the service performs its duties within the legal framework," Kanja said.

He also emphasized the importance of institutions like the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in investigating allegations of excessive force.

"No country can tolerate extrajudicial killings. Our officers are well-trained in protest management, and any instances of excessive force should be investigated by IPOA and ODPP," Kanja affirmed.

