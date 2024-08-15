Southern Africa: SADC to Host Public Lecture

press release

Gaborone — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will host a Public Lecture at the Diamond Lecture Theatre of the University of Zimbabwe on 15th August 2024. The event is organised by the University of Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Chancellor of State Universities, and the incoming Chairperson of SADC, will deliver the keynote address at the Public Lecture. The President will be accompanied by General (Rtd) Dr Constantino D. G. N. Chiwenga, the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Ministers from SADC Member States. His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, the Executive Secretary of SADC, will also grace the occasion.

The theme for the 2024 SADC Public Lecture is "Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy," which was derived from the theme of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit: "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC."

The objective of the Public Lecture is to establish a foundation for the development of a SADC framework that focuses on building research capacity and innovation ecosystems across all levels of education, from primary to secondary, tertiary, and higher education, to achieve an industrialised and sustainable SADC economy. This framework is based on the power of knowledge, science, technology, and innovation, in response to the demands of the global market and livelihoods.

The objectives of the 2024 SADC Summit Public Lecture are as follows:

To demonstrate the significance of research and innovation in our education systems in transforming SADC into an industrialised region;

To identify strategies to enhance research and innovation capacity in SADC schools, colleges, vocational training centres and universities and their roles in driving industrialisation;

To unpack research and innovation ecosystems that drive industrialisation for sustained economic and social development.

The Public Lecture will also feature a high-level panel discussion by policymakers and leaders in academia across the SADC Member States, as well as tours of exhibitions, the University of Zimbabwe Innovation Hub, and the University's National Transtech Solutions Centre.

The event will be live-streamed on the SADC Facebook page (facebook.com/sadc.int) and on the SADC YouTube channel (youtube.com/SADCnews).

