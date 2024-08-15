Tanzania: Govt to Conduct Comprehensive Assessment On El Niño Impact

MINISTER of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Ashatu Kijaji has announced that the government plans to conduct a comprehensive assessment across various regions to evaluate the impacts of flooding caused by climate change.

Dr Kijaji made this statement while presenting a report on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the El Niño rains of 2023/24 and detailing how the office has addressed the challenges.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Water and Environment in Dodoma on Tuesday, she explained that the Vice-President's Office has begun preparing the necessary documentation for this assessment.

"We will enlist experts in the field to inform the Tanzanian public about the impacts of climate change and the government's measures to address them," Dr Kijaji said.

She outlined that the Vice-President's Office, in collaboration with stakeholders, is focused on providing information to communities, particularly at the village and ward levels, regarding the effects of the El Niño rains.

Additionally, the office has developed initial response plans and strategies for emergency measures, especially in flood-prone areas.

Dr Kijaji also highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent human activities within 60 metres of water sources to minimise the impact on citizens and property affected by rainfall.

Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office, Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja said that the office is preparing a guide on resource management for water bodies.

Furthermore, an institutional framework for implementing the blue economy policy is being developed, along with educational programmes to enhance public understanding.

Earlier, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Water and Environment, Mr Jackson Kiswaga underlined the need for research centres to regularly assess and report on the effects of climate change, noting the enduring nature of these issues.

The report aims to provide an overview of the environmental impacts caused by the rains between November 2023 and April 2024 and the responses implemented to address these impacts.

The assessment covered several areas: in the Eastern Zone, including Rufiji, Kibiti, Kisarawe, Kinondoni, Temeke, Kigamboni and Mlimba; the Northern Zone including Kisongo Ward in Arusha Region, Arumeru District Wards of Suye and Mianzini, Mto wa Mbu in Monduli District, Ngaramtoni in Arusha District Council-Arumeru District and Karatu District.

Additionally, the assessment included the Western regions of Kigoma and Katavi and the Southern Highlands of Rukwa, Mbeya, Njombe and Songwe.