Ethiopia: FAO Chief Economist Commends Ethiopia's Favorable Agro-Processing Investment

15 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — "Convenient conditions have been created for the agro-processing investment sector in industrial parks" Chief Economist of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Maximo Torrero underscored.

The Chief Economist made the remark while visiting the production process of Bole Lemi Industrial Park together with the Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy Demitu Hambisa and the CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Fisseha Yitagesu.

On the occasion, he commended the favorable conditions have been created for the agro-processing investment sector in industrial parks.

Maximo toured and observed the production process of Souffle Malt Ethiopia, a beer malt manufacturer, and Shintz, a textile manufacturer located in the industrial park.

He added that in his view, industrial parks have created a favorable environment for investors in various investment sectors, especially in the agro-processing sector, and this will greatly contribute to the flow of investment.

FAO's Chief Economist has also congratulated Ethiopia on the ongoing agricultural transformation and the macroeconomic policy reform during his meeting with Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Mesganu Arga yesterday.

Torero said on the occasion that FAO is ready to help Ethiopian farmers by bringing private sector investment and expertise. The Chief Economist said FAO and Ethiopia can work together on areas like livestock, dairy, and poultry to achieve industrial scale productivity.

He added that FAO is keen on working with the Ethiopian government on the country's upcoming agrarian census, which is essential for planning, programming and sequencing data for agricultural transformation.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.