Ethiopia: FAO Chief Economist Commends Ethiopia's Favorable Agro-Processing Investment

Addis Ababa — "Convenient conditions have been created for the agro-processing investment sector in industrial parks" Chief Economist of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Maximo Torrero underscored.

The Chief Economist made the remark while visiting the production process of Bole Lemi Industrial Park together with the Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy Demitu Hambisa and the CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Fisseha Yitagesu.

On the occasion, he commended the favorable conditions have been created for the agro-processing investment sector in industrial parks.

Maximo toured and observed the production process of Souffle Malt Ethiopia, a beer malt manufacturer, and Shintz, a textile manufacturer located in the industrial park.

He added that in his view, industrial parks have created a favorable environment for investors in various investment sectors, especially in the agro-processing sector, and this will greatly contribute to the flow of investment.

FAO's Chief Economist has also congratulated Ethiopia on the ongoing agricultural transformation and the macroeconomic policy reform during his meeting with Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Mesganu Arga yesterday.

Torero said on the occasion that FAO is ready to help Ethiopian farmers by bringing private sector investment and expertise. The Chief Economist said FAO and Ethiopia can work together on areas like livestock, dairy, and poultry to achieve industrial scale productivity.

He added that FAO is keen on working with the Ethiopian government on the country's upcoming agrarian census, which is essential for planning, programming and sequencing data for agricultural transformation.