Kenya: Advocates Demand Release of Man Linked to Sh1.5bn Heist At Equity Bank

15 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Lawyers representing Machiri Kimani, an Equity Bank employee blamed for the loss of Sh1.5 billion have petitioned a Nairobi court to order his release by 2pm on Thursday.

The lawyers led by Ndegwa Njiru mounted an urgent habeas corpus request before Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, protesting what they termed as an illega arrrest after their client's apparent release on bond.

Njiru told the court the police breached bond terms by arresting their client who is at the centre of a banking fraud that saw Sh1.5 billion transfered in suspecious transaction.

The police reportedly freed Kimani on Sh500,000 bond and required him to report at DCI headquarters every Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lawyers told the court the police were holding Kimani incommunicado and that his family was traumatised fearing for his life.

They further submitted that the respondent's wife, one Susan Wariga, made a report of a missing person at Kikuyu Police Ptation vide an OB 0512/8/24.

The lawyers told the court the police also arested Kimani's father and fired live rounds to intimidate him.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.