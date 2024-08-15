Kenya: Advocates Demand Release of Man Linked to Sh1.5bn Heist At Equity Bank

Nairobi — Lawyers representing Machiri Kimani, an Equity Bank employee blamed for the loss of Sh1.5 billion have petitioned a Nairobi court to order his release by 2pm on Thursday.

The lawyers led by Ndegwa Njiru mounted an urgent habeas corpus request before Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, protesting what they termed as an illega arrrest after their client's apparent release on bond.

Njiru told the court the police breached bond terms by arresting their client who is at the centre of a banking fraud that saw Sh1.5 billion transfered in suspecious transaction.

The police reportedly freed Kimani on Sh500,000 bond and required him to report at DCI headquarters every Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lawyers told the court the police were holding Kimani incommunicado and that his family was traumatised fearing for his life.

They further submitted that the respondent's wife, one Susan Wariga, made a report of a missing person at Kikuyu Police Ptation vide an OB 0512/8/24.

The lawyers told the court the police also arested Kimani's father and fired live rounds to intimidate him.

