Somalia: Unicef - Two-Thirds of Somali Children Face Extreme Food Deprivation

Mogadishu, Somalia -- In a stark revelation highlighting the deepening humanitarian crisis in Somalia, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that 63 percent of Somali children--equivalent to two out of every three--have experienced extreme food deprivation in their early years.

This alarming statistic underscores the severe and ongoing food insecurity crisis plaguing the region.

The report, which sheds light on the dire nutritional state of Somali children, also warns that up to 50 percent are at heightened risk of wasting, a severe form of malnutrition that can be fatal if left untreated. The situation is particularly grim for children aged between 6 and 23 months, a critical developmental period.

UNICEF's findings reveal that only 20 percent of children in this age group receive essential nutrients from eggs, fish, poultry, or meat as part of their diet. Even more concerning is that two-thirds of these young children do not consume any vegetables or fruits, key components of a balanced diet necessary for healthy growth and development.

Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF's representative in Somalia, expressed deep concern over the widespread food poverty among children, attributing the crisis to ongoing climate-related disasters and persistent conflicts. "The situation is worsened by ongoing climate-related crises and conflicts, which have left children vulnerable to both chronic and severe malnutrition," Saeed stated.

She emphasized the urgent need for collective action to improve the food system for young children, ensuring that families have access to a diverse range of locally available foods.

"Together with the government and other partners, we need to do more to improve the food system for young children and enable families to have access to a wide variety of locally available foods, especially fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables, which are currently limited in their diets," Saeed added.

Despite some progress in tackling food insecurity, Somalia remains deeply affected by recurring climatic challenges, including droughts and floods. These environmental stresses, coupled with ongoing conflict, insecurity, disease outbreaks, and widespread poverty, have exacerbated the humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa.

According to estimates, around 4 million people in Somalia are currently facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity, with a staggering 1.7 million children at risk of acute malnutrition.

Among these children, approximately 430,000 are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition in 2024, a life-threatening condition requiring immediate intervention.

The UN Office further underscores the gravity of the situation for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which has indicated that $1.6 billion is needed to fund the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan (HNRP) in Somalia. However, as of August 2, only $507 million had been secured, leaving a significant funding gap that threatens to undermine relief efforts.

The crisis in Somalia is part of a broader global challenge, with UNICEF reporting that 181 million children worldwide are living in severe food poverty.

Of these, 65 percent are concentrated in 20 countries, including Somalia. In these countries, more than 80 percent of caregivers reported that their child had gone an entire day without eating, a sobering indicator of the widespread hunger affecting millions of children.

In addition to Somalia, other regions severely impacted by food poverty include South Asia, with 64 million affected children, and Sub-Saharan Africa, home to 59 million of these vulnerable young lives. These staggering figures highlight the urgent need for a coordinated global response to address child malnutrition and food insecurity.