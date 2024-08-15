Eswatini Upholds Contentious Anti-Terrorism, Anti-Sedition and Subversive Activities Laws

14 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

A decision by the Supreme Court of Eswatini has provoked fears that the state will use two controversial laws against political activists and human rights watchdogs.

The Supreme Court of Eswatini has ruled that the country's controversial Suppression of Terrorism Act (STA) and Sedition and Subversive Activities Act (SSA) are in fact constitutional - overruling the Eswatini High Court which had declared that significant sections of them violated constitutional rights to freedom of expression and of assembly.

This week's decision by the supreme court has provoked fears by Eswatini political activists and human rights watchdogs that the state will use the two laws against them to suppress legitimate political activity.

The high court had declared key sections of the two laws unconstitutional as far back as 2016 in a case brought by the late human rights lawyer and political activist Thulani Maseko, Swayoco leader Maxwell Dlamini and Pudemo leader Mario Masuku.

They and other members of the banned political organisation Pudemo had been charged in 2014 under the two laws for various separate political statements deemed seditious or subversive or for promoting the cause of Pudemo.

The high court had ruled that the two laws violated their rights to freedom of speech, expression, peaceful assembly and association enshrined in the country's 2005 constitution --...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

