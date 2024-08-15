Zimbabwe Has a Leadership Role in Region

opinion

Nick Mangwana, Government Up Close

Zimbabwe is hosting the 44th SADC Summit from which President Mnangagwa will emerge as its chairperson.

The role of the chairperson is to oversee the highest level of the governance structure of SADC.

It is the chairperson who provides overall policy direction of the regional body during his tenure. Those who wanted the regional body to be so compromised to a level that it acts as a proxy of other, more powerful countries, are expressing their frustrations with this development.

We saw this effort in the way the Election Observer Mission reports on Zimbabwe were written, when observers from elsewhere acted as puppet masters to some of our regional characters and dictated the thrust and the narratives their reports were to take.

SADC rallied and the nefarious machinations were still-birthed. The agenda to abuse the regional body and make it do the impossible was not shelved.

Futile efforts were made to try to cause it to reverse the outcome of the election and declare a re-run. There was no legal basis for that.

To the horror and chagrin of the subversionists of the constitutional order, President Mnangagwa was going to be the next chair of SADC.

The collision with the brick wall was cranium smashing. The focus of the intrigue moved to disturbing the peace in Harare and threaten law and order in such a manner that no Head of State would be comfortable to head to Harare. But there was another tool in the box.

Taking a leaf from the United States philosophy of pre-emptive strikes, our competent State apparatus nipped that in the bud.

Now that the 44th SADC Summit is in full swing in Harare, let us focus our conversation on why this regional body is important and why Zimbabwe's membership is vital.

As SADC continues to navigate the complexities of regional integration and cooperation, Zimbabwe's membership remains a vital component of the bloc's success.

Zimbabwe's continued participation in SADC is essential for the country's economic development, regional stability, and collective progress.

SADC is pretty much founded on the principles of Ubuntu which are interconnectedness, prioritising the wellbeing of the community over an individual, reciprocity which engenders the understanding that, actions have consequences, respect, compassion and humility which makes us understand one's place within this community.

In short, the Ubuntu ideology says, "I am because we are." So, while Zimbabwe will always put its national interests above all else, the nation realises that we would not be here without the help by Tanzania and Mozambique as well as the role of the Liberation Community of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). In short, we are because some countries were.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to anyone that, Zimbabwe was one of the founding members of SADC, which was established in 1980 as the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC).

The SADCC was renamed SADC in 1992 to reflect its expanded role.

The country has played a significant role in shaping the region's development agenda, contributing to the bloc's growth and prosperity.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has held various leadership positions within SADC, including Chair of some of its Troikas and Chair of the Summit itself, which process is already underway for Zimbabwe to be at the helm again to continue to lead the pursuit of its objectives.

SADC has four primary objectives, five secondary objectives and four long term objectives.

In this piece we will give a more expansive account of the first four and give a cursory account of the other two categories on account of space.

The first four are; Economic Integration, Regional Peace and Security, Regional Infrastructure Development and Improved Living Standards.

Zimbabwe realises that with a population of about 15 million, it does not have a big enough market to meet her production potential.

The SADC region provides a market estimated at around 370 million people.

Zimbabwe plays a significant role in the economic integration of the region by facilitating trade and investments among member states.

The country is also a key signatory to the SADC Protocol on Free Trade Area which is meant to reduce customs duties and other trade barriers on imported goods among member states.

There are many businesses already benefiting from these. SADC membership offers Zimbabwe a platform to engage with neighbouring countries, fostering economic cooperation and trade.

The bloc's single market and customs union provide access to a humongous market, creating opportunities for Zimbabwean businesses to export goods and services.

In 2020, SADC countries accounted for over 40 percent of Zimbabwe's total trade, with key partners being the likes of South Africa, Mozambique and Botswana.

Let us move on to the Promotion of Regional Peace where Zimbabwe has sacrificed itself in terms of life, limb and money. There are countries in this region which are still called "states" because of Zimbabwe.

As a founding member of SADC, Zimbabwe has been very instrumental in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Zimbabwe's military has participated in a number of regional peace missions within the bloc and at the time of writing, the country is still engaged in some of such missions.

The country's leadership has also been quite instrumental through participation in the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

President Mnangagwa has chaired this organ and his stable hands were evident when he oversaw a number of elections within the region without putting the region at risk of disintegration.

The bloc's peace and security framework also provides a mechanism for conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict reconstruction.

Zimbabwe's membership in SADC also enables the country to tap into regional infrastructure development projects, such as the SADC Transport and Communications Commission, which aims to improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods and people.

The country benefits from investments in regional infrastructure, including roads, railways, and energy projects. The country's strategic location and transportation infrastructure, including roads and railways make Zimbabwe a proudly land-linked country.

The country provides a vital trade corridor to the Indian Ocean and for use by other inland countries.

In the region, Zimbabwe is one of the countries with highly diversified economies. The country provides opportunities in mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, energy and many other sectors.

SADC has played a crucial role in promoting regional stability and security, and Zimbabwe's participation is vital to this effort.

Moreover, its democracy and governance protocols promote good governance, human rights, and the rule of law. These principles align with Zimbabwe's own aspirations for democratic governance and human development.

By remaining a member of SADC, Zimbabwe demonstrates its commitment to these values and benefits from peer-to-peer learning and best practices. And the country has never been found wanting.

It will be remiss of me to say nothing about climate change when the region is grappling with frequent bouts of drought. SADC has established initiatives to address climate change, including the SADC Climate Change Programme, which aims to enhance regional resilience and adaptation.

Zimbabwe, as a country heavily reliant on agriculture and natural resources, benefits from regional cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

The bloc's efforts to manage shared natural resources, such as the Zambezi River, also have significant implications for Zimbabwe's water security and energy production. SADC's framework for transboundary water management promotes cooperation and coordination among riparian states, ensuring sustainable use of these vital resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By addressing these issues, Zimbabwe can strengthen its contribution to SADC and reap greater rewards from regional cooperation.

The country's new economic empowerment policies and efforts to improve governance and transparency are steps in the right direction.

SADC's integration into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers new opportunities for Zimbabwe to expand its trade and investment horizons. As a member of the regional bloc, Zimbabwe is automatically a part of the AfCFTA, providing access to a market of over 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

Zimbabwe's continued membership in SADC is vital for the country's economic development, regional stability, and collective progress. While challenges persist, the benefits of membership far outweigh any perceived drawbacks.

Somebody may take interest in what the so-called challenges are. We may as well get it out there to curtail uncanny speculation.

SADC receives its funding from Member States which is well and good. But it also receives funding from the European Union (EU) and USAID among many other western agencies. We know what they say about who pays the piper! We need to wean ourselves of this donor dependence.

As SADC continues to evolve and adapt to the changing regional and global landscape, Zimbabwe's participation is essential for the bloc's success. The country's rich history, economic contributions, and commitment to regional stability makes it a vital pillar of the regional community.

We applaud the Zimbabwean Government for continuing to prioritise regional cooperation and engagement with SADC. By so doing, the country will reap greater rewards from membership, contribute to regional growth and stability, and ultimately enhance the lives of its citizens.

Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services