Somalia: Former President Farmaajo Slams Government Over Bajaj Driver Crackdown in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has criticized the government's response to recent protests by auto-rickshaw, or Bajaj, drivers in Mogadishu over increased license taxes, which resulted in clashes with security forces.

Farmaajo, in a statement released Wednesday, condemned the government's handling of the situation, which he said led to several injuries among the protesters. He emphasized the difficult circumstances faced by the youth, especially Bajaj drivers, suggesting they require support rather than additional economic strain.

"The suffering and injuries inflicted on them today while they were peacefully presenting their grievances in Mogadishu is unacceptable and is a disappointment to the aspirations of Somali youth who stood up for the reconstruction of their country," the statement read.

He urged government agencies to prioritize the medical care for those injured, highlighting the daily survival struggles of many protesters.

This statement follows closely on the heels of another political critique from former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire. Last week, Khaire called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to apologize to the nation's youth for remarks made during a mosque speech at the Presidential Palace. Mohamud had accused some young people of past affiliations with al-Shabab or theft, now complaining about joblessness.

Khaire labeled Mohamud's comments as "offensive and unjust," pressing for the president to engage with the youth's concerns and recognize their hardships. He also underscored the pivotal role of Somali youth in the country's liberation, unity, and defense.

The issue of youth unemployment in Somalia remains dire, with an estimated 67% of young Somalis out of work, marking one of the highest unemployment rates worldwide.