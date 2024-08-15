Rwanda, Qatar Armed Forces Train 100 RDF Military Police Personnel

15 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Up to 100 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) military police successfully completed a six-week intensive training programme conducted in collaboration with the RDF and Qatar Armed Forces.

The training held at Rwanda Military Academy GAKO, focused on key areas including counterterrorism, VIP protection, and anti-riot drills.

RDF personnel from Military police have completed a six-week intensive training program conducted in collaboration with the RDF and Qatar Armed Forces. The training that was held at RMA GAKO, focused on Counter-terrorism, VIP Protection, and anti-riots. https://t.co/l4YrSvE8Rn pic.twitter.com/jWO0v5zuTJ-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) August 14, 2024

This joint initiative underscores the strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Rwanda and reflects their commitment to enhancing security capabilities, reads a related RDF statement.

As noted, the training equipped RDF personnel with advanced skills to effectively handle emerging security challenges, safeguard high-profile individuals, respond to terrorism threats, and deal with riots, all to contribute to security and stability both within Rwanda and in mission areas and strengthen regional security efforts.

The RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, who presided over the pass-out ceremony congratulated the new trainees for their commitment and discipline which enabled them to excel during the course.

Gen Muganga reminded the graduates that the skills and knowledge acquired will be instrumental in fulfilling their duties. He also expressed his appreciation to the Qatar Armed Forces for sharing their skills to RDF personnel and the good collaboration between the two countries.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you on this milestone. There is no doubt that you are now going to perform better and fulfil your duties. I also appreciate the Qatar armed forces for sharing their skills with RDF in four years we both benefited from this cooperation where more than four hundred have been trained in Qatar and Rwanda," he noted.

Capt Abdulla Al-Marri, the Qatari chief of training, appreciated the RDF for enhancing good collaboration between Qatar and Rwanda through collaborative arrangements such as training.

He said: "This course was held based on cooperation between the two countries. These skills will enable RDF military police to perform their duties better in the areas of VIP protection, counter terrorism and anti-riots"

The ceremony was also attended by RDF Generals, Senior and Junior Officers and the delegation from Qatar Armed Forces.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.