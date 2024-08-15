Rwanda, Qatar Armed Forces Train 100 RDF Military Police Personnel

Up to 100 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) military police successfully completed a six-week intensive training programme conducted in collaboration with the RDF and Qatar Armed Forces.

The training held at Rwanda Military Academy GAKO, focused on key areas including counterterrorism, VIP protection, and anti-riot drills.

This joint initiative underscores the strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Rwanda and reflects their commitment to enhancing security capabilities, reads a related RDF statement.

As noted, the training equipped RDF personnel with advanced skills to effectively handle emerging security challenges, safeguard high-profile individuals, respond to terrorism threats, and deal with riots, all to contribute to security and stability both within Rwanda and in mission areas and strengthen regional security efforts.

The RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, who presided over the pass-out ceremony congratulated the new trainees for their commitment and discipline which enabled them to excel during the course.

Gen Muganga reminded the graduates that the skills and knowledge acquired will be instrumental in fulfilling their duties. He also expressed his appreciation to the Qatar Armed Forces for sharing their skills to RDF personnel and the good collaboration between the two countries.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you on this milestone. There is no doubt that you are now going to perform better and fulfil your duties. I also appreciate the Qatar armed forces for sharing their skills with RDF in four years we both benefited from this cooperation where more than four hundred have been trained in Qatar and Rwanda," he noted.

Capt Abdulla Al-Marri, the Qatari chief of training, appreciated the RDF for enhancing good collaboration between Qatar and Rwanda through collaborative arrangements such as training.

He said: "This course was held based on cooperation between the two countries. These skills will enable RDF military police to perform their duties better in the areas of VIP protection, counter terrorism and anti-riots"

The ceremony was also attended by RDF Generals, Senior and Junior Officers and the delegation from Qatar Armed Forces.